Police: 2 People Found Dead On I-95 In Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Bensalem Saturday night.

Pennsylvania state police say they responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Currently all lanes on exit 35, Eastbound Woodhaven Drive from Northbound I-95, are currently closed as an investigation is underway.

Police say two victims were found dead on the scene.

There is no word if anyone was injured, and no arrests have been made.

