New Management For Popular Restaurant In Cooper River Park

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — Changes are coming soon at the restaurant in Cooper River Park in Camden County.

The Cooper House along the river in Pennsauken is closed for renovations. When it reopens, probably early next month, it’ll be under new management.

The La Scala Restaurant Group, which operates in Philadelphia and South Jersey, is taking over the lease from the current operator. There’s two years left on it. Freeholders approved the switch earlier this month, according to Jeffrey Nash, who serves as liaison to the county parks department.

“The restaurant there is a great amenity,” Nash told KYW Newsradio, “and to have a quality restaurateur like a La Scala really adds so much more to the park experience.”

The restaurant will feature Italian cuisine and will be rebranded. No word on that yet.

If you have a gift card for the old place, La Scala will honor it. And if you have a holiday party booked there, it’s still on.