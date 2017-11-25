Chip Kelly Returns To College Coaching With UCLA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is going back to college.
UCLA says it has hired Kelly as its coach, bringing the former Oregon coach back to the Pac-12 after he tried his hand in the NFL.
Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons (2009-12) leading the Ducks, including reaching the BCS championship game after the 2010 season. He won the Pac-12 three times and helped revolutionize offense in college football with his spread, no-huddle offense.
UCLA fired Jim Mora last Sunday with a game left. The Bruins (6-6) completed their regular season on Friday night, reaching bowl eligibility. In between, UCLA officials moved quickly to land
Kelly, who was also being courted by Florida.
Kelly coached the Eagles from 2013-215. He went 26-22, including a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in his first season. Kelly was fired in 2015 before the final regular season game.
In 2016, he was hired as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Kelly led the team to a disappointing 2-14 record and was fired at the end the season.
