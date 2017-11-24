Taste With Tori Gives Back To Single Mom Of Three Kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In this week’s Taste With Tori, our Vittoria Woodill gets a little help from her friends to give back to a single mom with three children.

At the Pie and Plate Café Owners Kurt and Kristen packed pies for our family with love.

At Big Daddy’z in Folsom, Jordan Tom and Lyn went straight to the smoker and handed off a black cherry glazed ham and turkey.

The giving continued at Aunt Berta’s Kitchen in Jersey for sides of mac and cheese and greens.

Then back in Bristol at the Golden Eagle Diner, they didn’t forget the mashed potatoes and gravy, or their signature rolls.

Food can be an ingredient to bind us together to share a piece of ourselves with those who may have their strength tested a little more around the holidays. Especially for a single mom like Alicia and her three children.

“Sometimes like I haven’t been able to afford to buy anything for them and all I have is the Christmas gift for the Salvation Army,” XXX. “We should be thankful for everything every single day not only on Thanksgiving.”

“She raised three kids on her own and coming from where she started until now it took a lot for her.”

For it’s not what we say about our blessings but how we use them that is the true measure of our thanksgiving.