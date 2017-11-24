Police: Man Assaults Mall Employee While Fleeing With Stolen Boots

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say attempted to steal a pair of boots and allegedly assaulted a mall employee earlier this week in South Jersey.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hamilton Mall.
Police say Michael Donnally, 39 of Ventnor, stole a pair of boots from Sears and then assaulted a Loss Prevention Associate while he was fleeing the store. Police did not say if the employee suffered any injuries in the attack.
A foot pursuit ensued through the mall and parking lot, but Donnally was later arrested.
During the pursuit, police say Officer Kristi Ware was struck by an uninvolved motorist while she was exiting her vehicle. Ware was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for unknown injuries.
Donnally was transported by the Township of Hamilton Rescue and AtlantiCare Paramedics after it was determined Donnally ingested a controlled dangerous substance during the foot pursuit, said police.
He was charged with shoplifting, robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.