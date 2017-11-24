Solar Energy In PA To Receive Boost From Law Changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s solar industry will be getting a boost thanks to recent changes in state law.

The state’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act passed in 2004, but it allowed out-of-state alternative energy companies to import energy, which reduced the incentive to build solar in PA.

Emily Schapira, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Energy Authority, says the change is great news for Pennsylvania.

“The change that was made will actually require that those projects be done here in Pennsylvania, which will make a huge difference for us on economic development, will raise the price of our alternative energy credits to help subsidize those projects a little further, and really should have lasting strong benefits for the entire state,” she said.

Currently, Pennsylvania’s energy credits are $5 a piece, while New Jersey credits are $250 each. Under the changes, the price of energy credits is expected to go up in PA.