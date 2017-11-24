Top Local Spots To Support On Small Business Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Small Business Saturday, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the day after Black Friday, started in 2010 as a way to promote small and local stores during the busiest shopping season. This November 25, support local businesses and shop local.

Several stores in our area are participating with discounts and events:

Nostalgic Eye Care

6656 Germantown Avenue, Suite 1

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119

Nostalgic Eye Care will have a Gucci Rep on site displaying the whole Gucci line with 20% off a complete pair of glasses. Stop by to find a Gucci frame. Exams will be available by appointment only.

LiveSore Philadelphia

On November 25, LiveSore Philadelphia will be CrossFit Love for a small business Saturday trunk show starting at 9 a.m. Come on out to see their

specials. Location: CrossFit Love, 941 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA

ellelauri

114 South 19th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-457-5939

ellelauri is an affordable, lifestyle women’s fashion brand, co-founded by Liz Rymar. The store will be offering up to 40% off when you buy four items.

Philly Reclaim

150 W. Butler St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

On Saturday, November 25, from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., the entire contents of the store will be sold for $1 or for $20. If it’s normally less than $19, it will be $1. If it’s normally more than $20, it will be $20. Sale includes everything in the store: lumber, sinks, trim, tile, furniture, doors, cabinets, fireplace screens, marble counter-tops, everything.

Books & Stuff

23 Maplewood Mall

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Phone: (215) 844-0844

Books & Stuff will offer customers 10% off all holiday books for children on Small Business Saturday in Germantown. Books and Stuff has the largest selection of Afrocentric books for children in Philadelphia.

MANAYUNK

Click here for a full list of shops and deals in Manayunk.

Secret Garden Herbs

139 Kings Hwy E

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

For Small Business Saturday Weekend, Secret Garden Herbs will be offering: ◦ Complimentary Seasonal Flavor Tastings; Free “Booch for the Holidays!” recipes; 10% discount on “Create Your Own” Kombucha 6-Packs and Music of the Plants Demonstrations.

Mind Body and Art Studio

23 Tanner Street

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Mind Body and Art Studio is offering to customers during Nov 24th-Dec 24th:Candlelight Shopping a free art gift certificate class for children Saturday December 9th 10:00 to 1:00.

For more information on events and participating businesses, click here.