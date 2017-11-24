Police: Charred Body Found Atop SEPTA Train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police say a charred body was found on top of a SEPTA Regional Rail train Friday morning in Center City.

Detectives say the body of an unidentified man was discovered atop an inbound train that pulled into Jefferson Station just before 8 a.m.

SEPTA is only confirming a medical emergency at the station that is causing 20 minute delays.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the victim got on top of the train or how long the body had been there.

The incident is currently under investigation.

