Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 Injury Report: Jake Elliott Cleared To Play Vs. Bears

By Kevin McGuire

A week after being knocked out of a game, rookie kicker Jake Elliott has been cleared to play for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of this weekend’s home game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott had undergone concussion protocol after a collision to the head last Sunday night as he tried to make a tackle on a kick return. His quick return to the special teams is good news for the Eagles.

Without Elliott to handle kickoffs or attempt extra-point attempts, the Eagles were forced to modify their special teams approach by using a backup linebacker on kickoffs and attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns in a blowout win against the Cowboys. Everything worked out for one game given the circumstances for the Eagles. However, it is not an ideal situation to have that scenario linger for any NFL team, and not having to scramble to pick up a free agent kicker is nice, too.

The Eagles have a light injury report going into this weekend’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Defensive tackle Beau Allen is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Allen did not practice at all this week, which would seem to suggest the chances he sees the field on Sunday are minimal at best. Allen has been backing up Tim Jernigan at the defensive tackle position. If Allen is unavailable, as it would seem, the Eagles could slide in Destiny Vaeao behind Jernigan if needed. Otherwise, Elijah Qualls would be the next man up behind Jernigan.

The only other Eagles listed on the official injury report for Week 12 is tight end Trey Burton. Burton was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice the rest of the week. He has been a nice compliment to Zach Ertz at times this season. Burton has accounted for 11 receptions and 111 yards with two touchdowns. The tight end position is still in solid shape with Ertz and Brent Celek this week.

Questionable

DT Beau Allen (knee)

TE Trey Burton (back)

Kevin McGuire is a Philadelphia area sports writer and college football editor for The Comeback and host of the No 2-Minute Warning Podcast. Follow McGuire on Twitter and like him on Facebook.