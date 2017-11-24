PA House Begins Debate On Natural Gas Driller Tax

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The state House is expected to resume debating a proposed tax on natural gas production next month.

Supporters of a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production have long been clamoring for a debate about it on the House floor, and that debate finally began this past week.

The House began discussing and voting on amendments to a shale tax bill, some of which will be a hard pill to swallow for backers of the tax.

One of those amendments would require faster action on permits for the natural gas industry.

Delaware County Democrat Leanne Krueger-Braneky argued against the amendment, citing spills and leaks related to construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline.

“This is what happens when we rush the process,” she said.

For now, the permitting amendment is in the bill but, after hours of debate, the House adjourned before Thanksgiving with dozens more amendments yet to be considered before the bill itself gets a House vote.