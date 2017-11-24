North Wales Eagle Scout Achieves Milestone

NORTH WALES, PA (CBS) — An Eagle Scout from Montgomery County has accomplished a milestone few have achieved as a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

Seventeen-year-old Zach Rotzal of North Wales, a member of Troop 547, has earned all 139 merit badges offered in the Scouting program.

The LaSalle College High School senior says he was halfway there pretty early in his Scouting experience.

“After I made my Eagle Scout in 2014, I was entering high school. I was really looking forward to what the next couple of years was going to be like in Scouting for me,” Rotzal says.

Rotzal finally achieved his goal this year. He says his dad and mom were his biggest supporters.

“He was always there to make sure that I could get to these different conferences in order to work on the badges,” Rotzal says. “My mom’s a dentist so she was very helpful with the dentistry merit badge.”

Rotzal is one of more than 360 scouts who have completed the achievement.