Prosecutors: Woman Shot, Killed During Carjacking On Thanksgiving

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking.

Essex County prosecutors say 40-year-old Newark resident Sharice Henry was shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South 20th Street. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there about 30 minutes later.

Henry’s car was stolen during the carjacking and has not been recovered.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported in the carjacking.

No arrests have been made.

