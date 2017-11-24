Official: Sale Of Love Park Keepsakes Postponed Due To Copyright Infringement Issue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The commemorative limited-edition Love Park bricks that were supposed to go on sale Friday has been postponed due to a copyright infringement issue, city officials tell CBS3.

Officials say granite salvaged from the original landscape of the iconic Love Park was to used to create 250 3×3 inch bricks. Each brick features an engraved design similar to the famous sculpture, LOVE, by Robert Indiana, which will return to the park in early 2018.

But city officials say they didn’t have the proper permission to sell the “LOVE” statue.

‘I’m not surprised there were unforeseen circumstances that came up,” said Lou Marone.

Marone waited two hours with his wife Courtney and their baby, to leave their email at the sales booth, in hopes the copyright issues get cleared up they can buy a brick.

“It’s actually where he knelt down and proposed so I had to get a piece of it,” Courtney said.

According to Jennifer Crandall, with the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department, anyone who waited in line on Friday to purchase the $50 bricks will be added to a reservation lists on a first come first serve basis.

“Once the bricks are available, those who waited in line will be contacted in the order in which they were added to the list,” said Crandall. “For any remaining blocks that were not reserved, there will be a public announcement when they are available so shoppers who did not wait in line can visit the Information Hut in Christmas Village to purchase one.”

It’s unclear if and when the bricks will go on sale.

“We hope to resolve this issue quickly in order to make the blocks available for purchase before the holidays,” Crandall said.

Proceeds will directly benefit Philadelphia parks and programs.