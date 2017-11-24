Black Friday Shoppers Out In Full Force

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – With Thanksgiving in the books, Black Friday shoppers have been out in full force at the King of Prussia Mall.

Many looking for a deal or just looking to hang out.

Online shopping has certainly made a dent in retail sales but Ethel May and her daughter Erica are keeping their 15 year Black Friday tradition alive.

Erica says they started shopping at 1 a.m.

“And we will be here until the mall closes,” she said.

The mother-daughter duo is not messing around.

“We have matching sweatshirts that say “Never Stop Shopping,” they said.

And one of the tools of their trade, a stroller, even though the kids are at home.

“The stroller is specifically our muscles. So this is what carries all of our packages and when we fill it all the way to the top we run it back out to the car.”

Ethel May says they get great deals but that’s not what Black Friday is all about.

“It’s one day a year I get my daughter all to myself. No children, no spouses. It’s wonderful,” said Ethel May.