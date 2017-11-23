West Philly Neighborhood Remembers One Of Their Own On Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood comes together to mourn the loss of one of their own, and honor him over a special Thanksgiving dinner.

On Thursday morning, Tasties soulfood restaurant on north 52nd Street in West Philadelphia was closed for business, because owner and operator Barbara Devan opened her doors to the community for the 4th annual Tasties Feeds Families.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, which featured a moon bounce, face painting, a photo booth, a DJ, and slew of other activities.

“I had 55 black owned businesses that joined me this year. We have free food, everything that you could think about eating at home we had here, outside,” Devan said.

A #ThanksgivingDay block party in West Philly as a neighborhood comes together to remember/honor one of their own @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/9gS23B8EJO — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) November 23, 2017

Last week, Robert Wilks, who was known by friends and family as “Camero Rob,” was gunned down while driving in west Philadelphia.

Devan says he was a key part in bringing the community together for the event and making sure everyone had a plate to eat.

“He actually started off the feeding the family with me. His presence is definitely missed today, because we started this together,” she said.

Devan says the day is bittersweet but she could not think of a better way to honor Rob.

“Every year will be dedicated to him, because he would have done it for me,” she said.