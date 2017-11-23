Hundreds Drop Off Turkeys To Be Cooked At South Philly’s Cacia’s Bakery

By Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a tradition for many families in the area to have a South Philly bakery cook their Thanksgiving turkeys.

One by one, they came into Cacia’s bakery before the sun came up Thursday. They had their holiday birds in a big pan, covered in foil.

Joey Cacia says the bakery team at Cacia’s then slides the turkeys, 124 this year, in their massive brick oven where they would sizzle for up to five hours.

“The heat radiates among the bricks which is good. It’s not a constant – hot air circling in a little oven,” said Joey Cacia.

This tradition goes back 60 years and Louis from South Philly loves it. He says a Cacia’s cooked turkey is the best he’s ever had.

“It’s really nice and crispy on the outside so that when you cut into the turkey all the juice oozes out and the meat just falls apart,” said Louis.

The cost is 24 bucks, but people here say it’s worth every penny, and it frees up oven space at home to use for sides and deserts.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch