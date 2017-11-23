Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town On SEPTA’s 27th Annual ‘Santa Express’

By John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Santa Clause is making a stop in Philadelphia on Friday, and he is trading in his reindeer for the SEPTA El to get around town. And you are invited to join him.

This is the 27th year that Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause and the elves take time out of their busy schedules and take a ride with the young and young at heart on the Market Frankford El. They will board at the Frankford transportation center.

“He’ll leave Frankford at 10:23 and get into 15th Street at quarter to 11. And then head over to the Rothman Institute Ice rink at Dilworth Park. And he skates off all of those calories from Thanksgiving and gets ready for his cookies for Christmas Eve by skating around the rink with the kids,” said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

Other trains including the regional rails headed to Center City will have Santa’s helpers on board.

More information at septa.org.

