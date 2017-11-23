PSPCA Celebrates The ‘Pawlidays’ By Waiving Adoption Fees

By John McDevitt
Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are a lot of shelter animals looking for a home for the holidays, and the Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving adoption fees this Saturday to help out.

Its being called “Home for the Pawlidayz.” The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats at its Erie Avenue headquarters and its Fishtown center.

“So our dog’s adoption fees vary anywhere from $75 to $350, and our cats are from $50 to $75, but of course on November 25th all fees will be waived,” said PSPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher.

The PSPCA wants is to urge potential pet owners to adopt rather than shop at pet stores this holiday season.

“Now is the great time to do that and prepare for, hopefully, that little vacation time you’ll have and you can spend it with a new furry friend,” said Kocher.

