New Jersey’s Gov-Elect Opens Website To Fill Administration Jobs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy has put out the Help Wanted sign.

Dan Bryan, a spokesman for the Murphy transition team, says the incoming administration is looking for people with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences…

“One of New Jersey’s great strengths is its people, its workforce,” Bryan says. “New Jersey is the most diverse state in the country. He is committed to putting an administration on the field that reflects that diversity.”

Bryan says the transition team has set up a website to begin collecting resumes for a variety of positions.

“There are going to be many different opportunities to serve so one of the things we did when we put up the website was make sure that it’s an open application process to serve his administration, ” Bryan says.

Bryan says applicants can go to Transition2018.nj.gov and click on “apply for a position.”

He says there’s also information on the site about the incoming governor, lieutenant governor and the transition staff.