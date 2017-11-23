Meek Mill Sparks Debate On Probation Reform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation, sparking protests.

He’ll get a bail hearing next week and advocates are using the case to push for reform.

The case of Robert Rahmeek Williams has brought out strong opinions on many sides.

“Meek Mill is the wrong person to use as the poster child for this,” said Victor Fiorello, senior reporter at PhillyMag.

“I think he is the perfect example, because he’s a young black male who has a lifestyle that is many times at odds with the criminal justice system,” said J. Jondhi Harell, of the Center for Returning Citizens.

They join Nyssa Taylor, of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, this week on Flashpoint- hashing out the need for probation and parole reform.

Forty-three thousand individuals are on probation in Philadelphia, with more than 280,000 are under supervision state-wide.

“There’s a huge amount of money that the state is spending on violations,” says Taylor.

