Have A Happy, Healthy, Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Thanksgiving Day, and this is a great opportunity for families to get together throughout the United States.

Of course, there are issues that can come up by virtue of the fact that a significant portion of our country is traveling the highways and byways.

The most important health information that I can offer is to make sure that you wear seatbelts whenever driving and that you have the entire family buckled up.

In addition, if you plan to drive, avoid alcohol. Make sure you have a designated driver.

The other point that I always make on Thanksgiving Day is to enjoy the day and not feel that this is a day when you need to begin dieting.

My suggestion is that you don’t overdo it, but at the same time, sit down and enjoy your meal.

Essentially, enjoy the day and give yourself a reward.