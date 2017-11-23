22nd Annual Toy Drive Underway By Sheriffs In Burlington County

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) — With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, many organizations are ramping up their annual toy drives for underprivileged children. One of them in Burlington County has been going strong for more than two decades.

The county sheriff’s office has a lot of experience in running this annual drive, now in its 22nd year. Undersheriff Bryan Norcross notes the last roundup went pretty well.

“Approximately 1,500 toys were collected last year that were able to be distributed throughout various organizations and to some local families within Burlington County,” Norcross told KYW Newsradio.

Public and private agencies as well as faith based groups help with the distribution. And truth be told, they’re not all that picky about what you donate.

“They run from infant toys all the way up to teenagers,” he added. “We try to supply all kids throughout the organizations that are sponsored and the needy families. We try to be able to collect toys for all ages.”

But they’d like those toys unwrapped, so it’s easier for the public and private groups and faith based organizations to decide which kids get what based on their age.

There are 49 drop off locations that’ll be in place through December 17th. To see the list for yourself, click here.

You can also reach out by phone to the sheriff’s Community Services Unit at 609-265-3788.