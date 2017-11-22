Zeoli Show Log 11.22.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Jim Kenney, Net Neutrality, Rep. John Conyers

3pm- Following a sexual misconduct claim, the Congressional Ethics Committee has decided to investigate Rep. John Conyers, as well as a $27,000 payment his office made to the alleged victim.

3:45pm- Texas Congressman John Barton was forced to apologize after a lewd photo of himself leaked online. He he does not plan to resign and says he is currently considering whether or not to run for re-election.

3:50pm- While speaking on Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney referred to Donald Trump as a bully and a punk after learning that the President’s administration plans to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitians.

4:05pm- In an opinion piece for the Wall Street, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discussed how the FCC can positively impact the open internet. 

 

