The Advantages Of Breast Feeding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many advantages to breast-feeding and they have been well publicized.

One of the most important benefits is the fact that women who breast-feed pass on maternal antibodies to the newborn baby, and these antibodies help fight infection.

Another well-known advantage of breast-feeding is the bonding that can occur, with the mother spending significant amount of time holding and feeding the baby.

Now, there is new information from the journal of the American Medical Association pediatrics edition that mothers who participated in a breast-feeding interventional trial as teenagers had a lower risk of eczema.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that there was not extra protection against asthma.

There have been thoughts that this would be a benefit. But overall it still positive news.