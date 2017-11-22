Busy Day At Philadelphia International Airport, 30th Street Station Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station as many are going out of town for Thanksgiving.

Before dawn, a long line made of early-to-rise travelers snaked through the Terminal D/E checkpoint at the airport.

“It’s kind of expected. It’s that time of the year,” said Kay who is traveling home to Georgia.

Quiet Weather Leads To Limited Travel Concerns This Thanksgiving

It can be hectic getting around the day before Thanksgiving, but travelers like 15-year-old Andrew from Exton had sunny thoughts as he’s heading to Tampa.

“I like going to Florida and seeing my family, and we go to the beach there and that’s fun,” he said.

Sue Hanson is headed to Los Angeles to be with her son. She’s the chef in the family.

“I’ll be making the food when I get there. I sent a shopping list,” she said.

With a lot of cooking to do, Hanson says she’ll be catching up on her sleep up in the air.

“That will be the only rest I get, yes,” she said.

Thanksgiving Weekend Travel Tips

It’s also been busy on the rails.

By mid-morning, the Amtrak hub was bustling with activity as travelers wheel their baggage over to benches where they flop down and wait for the signal to board.

“Last year, we saw upwards of 750,000 people travel on Amtrak trains at 500 destinations throughout the country, so we are anticipating that same mount if not fire again this year,” said Amtrak’s Beth Toll.

Amtrak has added extra trains and expanded operations to handle an anticipated 750,000 passengers during the extended holiday weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at the station, online or by phone. Amtrak recommends passengers arrive at least 45 minutes before boarding.