Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert
Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
Strauss Symphony of America
Bernhard Schneider, conductor (Vienna)
Micaëla Oeste, soprano (Berlin)
Tilmann Unger, tenor (Munich)
This holiday season, the spirited romance of operetta, the glamour of ballroom dance, and the delicate beauty of ballet will waltz you into a triumphant New Year. Inspired by Vienna’s beloved New Year’s Concert, this charming celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with full symphony orchestra for a rich cultural experience that will leave your toes tapping. Experience Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: a toast to life itself! Click here for tickets!
