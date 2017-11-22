Here Are The Major Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

CBS Local — Whether you have no plans for Thanksgiving or your family’s turkey was ruined by an oven gone awry, several major restaurant chains have you covered this year.
Dozens of restaurants, fast food chains, and even coffee shops are advertising holiday hours and deals for customers who won’t be holding their own turkey day dinner. Here is the list of where you can go on Thanksgiving for a store-bought feast.
Applebee’s: Some locations are reportedly offering a tradition Thanksgiving dinner for customers
Ben’s Kosher Deli
Bob Evans: Customers can order a “Turkey Farmhouse Feast” that serves eight people
Black Angus Steakhouse
Boston Market: The homestyle meal chain will be serving up a traditional turkey breast, casserole, and pumpkin pie feast which customers can also have delivered this year
Burger King: Hours will reportedly vary from location to location, but many of the fast food burger joints will be open on Thursday
Capital Grille
Cracker Barrel: Customer have been able to pick up their Thanksgiving feast starting on November 20 and the chain will be open on Thursday too
Denny’s
Golden Corral: The buffet-style restaurant will be offering three kinds of turkey as well as fried chicken, pot roast and ham
Hooters
Home Town Buffet: The buffet chain will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving
IHOP
Krispy Kreme
Legal Seafoods
McCormick and Schmick’s
McDonald’s
Morton’s Steakhouse
Old Country Buffet: Customers can sample the buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday
Pizza Hut
Ponderosa Steakhouse: The restaurant chain is offering a “heat and serve” holiday meal to go, which includes either ham or roast turkey
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The steak house is selling a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for children
Starbucks
Ted’s Montana Grill
TGI Fridays
Waffle House
White Castle: The burger chain will reportedly be offering turkey sliders this year. The franchise is also marketing their own stuffing recipe made with beef from a traditional White Castle burger.