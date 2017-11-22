Pressure On Congressman Brady As Subpoena For His Emails Is Unsealed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI subpoenaed AOL for Congressman Bob Brady’s emails, a fact revealed when a federal judge granted prosecutors’ request to unseal the subpoena affidavit. It’s not clear whether this is a signal that the investigation is over.

The affidavit lays out the FBI’s theory that Congressman Brady was involved in a campaign finance violation, indicating it hoped to find evidence of its theory in Brady’s emails. But Brady’s lawyer, Jim Eisenhower, says the FBI already had the emails.

“Congressman Brady, through his counsel (me), provided these very same emails to the government almost six months ago,” Eisenhower said.

Eisenhower says the affidavit provides hearsay but no new admissible evidence that Brady was involved in the donations to Jimmie Moore, his rival in the 2012 Democratic Primary, who dropped out of the race after the donations were made.

Two Brady aides have been indicted in the case. Moore has pleaded guilty to trying to hide the donations. But Eisenhower maintains Brady is not a target.

“We are in constant communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said. “They have not advised us that he is a target and we have received no indication that they intend to charge him.”