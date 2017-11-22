Officials: Walmart Employee Found Dead Inside Store

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hunterdon County say they found a 48-year-old Walmart employee dead inside the store in Raritan Township on Monday afternoon.
Officials say 48-year-old Noah Gold of Quakertown was found unresponsive in the restroom of the Walmart. The Hunterdon County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and police responded to the scene and both were involved in the investigation.
“Our condolences go out to Mr. Noah’s family and friends at this difficult time. Mr. Gold was a valued employee at Walmart for many years and will be dearly missed,” said Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.
Officials say that nothing suspicious was found at the scene.
With a gazillion employees it is amazing to me that this does not happen at Walmart more often. People die and you can never predict whether you are going to last until the end of the day.
‘found dead inside of store’ clearly implies that his body had been there for some time, giving the impression of seriously understaffed gigantic warehouse stores where such a sad tragedy could happen.
actually he died in the bathroom. ‘Walmart employees dies in bathroom’ just doesn’t deceive.
Without knowing how long it was between the time the body was found and the time of death, you don’t know that he’d “been there for some time”. Article doesn’t say if he was stiff or still warm.