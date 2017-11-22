OCNJ Daily President Debunks Article Ranking Ocean City As Jersey’s ‘Drunkest City’

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The President of OCNJ Daily is debunking a USA Today article naming Ocean City the “Drunkest City in New Jersey.”

The USA Today article reports Ocean City as New Jersey’s city with the most “binge drinkers.”

The report says about 18.3 percent of adults in Ocean City drink heavily. According to the report, that’s a larger share than the 17.6 percent of adults across the state and slightly larger than the 18 percent national rate.

OCNJ Daily President Ken Wisnefski says he has a hard time believing the claims, especially since Ocean City is a dry town.

“The voters have voted against even BYOB in restaurants, and I feel this goes against what Ocean City really stands for,” said Wisnefski. “While consumption of alcohol takes place in Ocean City, I have lived in many other cities in New Jersey where alcohol consumption is a focal point of the nightlife atmosphere.”‘

USA Today says the report is based on an evaluation by 24/7 Wall St., using numbers compiled by the Centers for Disease Control.

“It would be very difficult to believe much research went into this study, as it’s almost uncanny to believe that a dry town could win this distinction,” said Wisnefski. “I feel this is careless journalism.”

Wisnefski goes on to say Ocean City’s mantra is to be family friendly.

“Ocean City residents take great pride in the family-friendly atmosphere of the town,” said Wisnefski.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism define binge drinking as women who consume four or more drinks or men who consume five or more drinks on occasion during the past 30 days.