Meek Mill Spreading Holiday Cheer While Behind Bars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill is spreading some holiday cheer, even while behind bars.

Family and friends of the Philly rapper handed out 1,000 free turkeys to the community on Wednesday.

The turkeys were delivered at the following locations:

  • Unity in the Community: Point Breeze Avenue and Dickinson Street
  • Bible Way Baptist Church: 1323 N 52nd Street
  • Martin Luther King Rec Center: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
  • Strawberry Mansion Learning Center: Dauphin St & N 30th Street

Mill is serving two to four years in prison for a probation violation.

