Macy’s Holiday Light Show Returns For 61st Year

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the oldest holiday traditions in the Philadelphia region lights up Friday at a Center City department store.

For more than six decades shoppers have been enjoying the story of the Nutcracker at the Macy’s Holiday Light Show.

(credit: John McDevitt)

Jen Follo-Rossi is the store manager at Macy’s Center City. She says the show as well as the Dickens Village animatronics display starts Friday and runs through Christmas Eve.

“The light show starts on Black Friday at 10 a.m. It runs every two hours and ends every night at 8 p.m.,” she said. “And the Dickens Village closes at 7 p.m. every night.”

The department store has holiday inspired windows and jolly old Saint Nick himself will be taking gift orders from the children.

