New Jersey Sees A Boost In Holiday Travelers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Nearly 1.3 million New Jerseyans plan to take to the roads, rails and air over the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the number of residents journeying 50 miles or more from home is up 3.5 percent from Thanksgiving 2016 and is the largest projected number of travelers since 2007.

The Port Authority is forecasting approximately 3.4 million vehicles will use its bridges and tunnels.

New Jersey Transit is offering early getaway bus and rail service on Wednesday. It’s also providing additional capacity to Newark Liberty International Airport. The day before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest day at Newark airport’s rail station.

The Port Authority is predicting about 562,400 passengers will use Newark Liberty.

PATH will run additional service leading up to Wednesday evening’s rush for commuters leaving early.

