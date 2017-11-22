Century-Old High School Thanksgiving Day Football Game Postponed Following Threats

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Police are investigating after school officials postponed a century-old Thanksgiving Day football game between two New Jersey high schools because of threats.

Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey says Asbury and Neptune Township school officials told police they received “one unconfirmed threat of acts of violence to occur at the game.”

Casey says there was no real detail and police do not know how the school got the information.

Asbury Park Superintendent of Schools Lamont Repollet said in a statement both districts wanted to ensure students were safe.

Administrators say Asbury Park High School and Neptune Township High School teams will play at a later date.

The teams have met Thanksgiving since 1908, with the exception of a few changes.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

