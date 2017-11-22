Haitian Community Makes Appeal For Protected Status Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have temporary protected status or TPS because of natural disasters could be sent back to their home country under the Trump administration. The latest threat is to those within the Haitian community.

The First Haitian Church of God of Prophecy on Chelten Avenue held a special service on Tuesday.

“All we can do with him is pray for him,” one parishioner said.

The “him” they are praying for is President Donald Trump.

What they want is an extension for the protected status granted to thousands of Haitians given sanctuary following the 2010 earthquake that claimed 230,000 lives.

“If you send them back, how are they going to live,” said Pastor Frantz Ulysses.

He says three dozen TPS recipients attend his church and they’re sick with worry as Haitian TPS expires Jan. 22.

“I feel very bad,” said Nadege Montesse. “It’s not easy.”

She says she has no home or family left in Haiti. She says TPS allowed her to work as a nurse’s aid here and she got married.

“I can’t go back,” she said.

So she’s praying.

“These people, they are working people,” Pastor Ulysses added.

He says Haitian clergy will gather on Saturday to launch a petition to the Trump administration, asking for an extension and path to a green card.