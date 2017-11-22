Flyers Look To Snap Losing Skid Tonight Against Islanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to snap a five-game losing streak tonight when they play the front end of a home-and-home series with the New York Islanders up in Brooklyn.

The most recent loss for the Flyers came on Tuesday night as they dropped a 5-2 decision at home to Vancouver. Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek had the goals in defeat for the now 8-9-4 Flyers. With just 20 points, the Orange and Black are dead last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders come into this game 11-7-2 and they are coming off a loss in their last game. On Sunday, the Isles fell on the road to Carolina, 4-2.

The Flyers have made some roster moves in advance of tonight’s game. They have recalled forward Danick Martel and defenseman Samuel Morin from the AHL’s Phantoms and loaned forward Matt Read and defenseman Mark Alt to Lehigh Valley.

This is the first meeting between these two teams this season. The back-end of this home-and-home set will be Friday at the Center.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the recent struggles for the Flyers and what he expects tonight.

