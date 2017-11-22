Families Of Fallen Heroes Honored At FOP Police Survivors Thanksgiving Breakfast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police officers from Philadelphia and a number of surrounding communities gathered in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning for the annual FOP Police Survivors Thanksgiving Breakfast.

The breakfast is designed to honor the families of officers who have died while also reminding them that their police family is always there for support. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says as police they always try to pick up and support the families of fallen heroes, but it’s especially important this time of year.

“We always look forward to this opportunity to fellowship with them, and to remind them we never forget them,” Ross said. “So we like to make sure they know that each and every day, but particularly on the holidays. ”

FOP President John McNesby says that support goes beyond just holiday celebrations like the Thanksgiving breakfast.

“Once the cameras, once the media and once everything goes away that were still going to be around, and we make sure that we take care of them,” he said. “Not just the holidays, but we’re there every month. If any one of their needs aren’t met all they have to do is pick up the phone and let us know.”

In total, 31 families were honored at this year’s breakfast. Each was given a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner and a gift basket filled with various chocolates and deserts.