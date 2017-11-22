Health Officials: First Flu Cases Confirmed In Children In Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Public health officials in Delaware have confirmed the first flu cases in children for the 2017-2018 season.
The Division of Public Health said in a statement Wednesday that one patient is a young male from Sussex County and the other is a female from New Castle County. The pediatric cases bring the total number of flu cases this season to 14 for the week ending Nov. 11.
Officials: Walmart Employee Found Dead Inside Store
Another eight cases have been confirmed for the week ending Nov. 18.
The department is urging all Delaware residents 6 months and older to get vaccinated soon if they have not already.
Last flu season, Delaware had 4,590 confirmed flu cases, 15 of which were fatal.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)