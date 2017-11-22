City Offering Free Parking On Saturdays Through End Of Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re gearing up for holiday shopping in Philadelphia, and you’re fretting about parking, don’t worry about those parking enforcement officers on Saturdays, after 11 a.m….at least until you ring in the New Year.

Once you digest the leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner, beginning this Saturday, November 25, and every Saturday after 11 a.m. through the end of the year, parking will be easier to digest – because metered parking will be free city-wide.

Mayor Kenney says that sounds like a good deal.

“If you go to the Deptford Mall, or the Neshaminy Mall, or King of Prussia, parking is free,” Kenney said. “We need to be competitive in that regard, and help our businesses grow during the holiday season, and let them make some money.”

The Philadelphia Parking Authority wants you to keep in mind that time limits on residential parking blocks will still be enforced, and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.

For a flat-rate of $8 on Saturdays and Sundays, you can park at the following PPA garages between 11 a.m. and 12 midnight.

-AutoPark at Independence Mall

-AutoPark at Olde City

-Parkade on 8th

-AutoPark at Jefferson

-AutoPark at Gallery Mall

-Family Courthouse Garage

You’ll need to check in at the garage management office for your discount validation ticket.