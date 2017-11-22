Charity Football Tournament Helps Provide Food For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and alumni from Springfield High School in Delaware County took the gridiron Wednesday for a charity football tournament.

Touchdowns and giving thanks: that’s what the 3rd annual Turkey Games are all about.

“It feels great,” said Springfield High alum Alex Masino. “As long as we can get some more meals for people who need it during the holidays and can spread the word about suicide awareness, that’s all I want to do.”

Masino’s vision has exploded into a 28 team tournament and thousands of dollars raised.

“Now we have teams from Ridley coming. We had a team from Harriton coming,” Masino said. “Everybody’s getting the word out.”

Megan Clementi is a teacher at Springfield High and couldn’t be happier that the students pulled this off with only little help from her.

“It’s one of the best aspects of teaching,” Clementi said, “the lessons outside the classroom and the engagement outside the classroom.”

And they are already looking forward to making it even bigger next year.