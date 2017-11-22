Annual German-Style Holiday Market Sets Up Shop In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An open-air German-style holiday market is returning to Center City Philadelphia for the 10th year. The Christmas Village is set up at LOVE Park this year. It opens Thanksgiving Day.

There are dozens of booths with unique items for sale. Making a return to the open air Christmas Village is Chez Kiss Kiss, with all sorts of European gifts for sale, like soaps, linens and a whole lot more.

“I will tell you that husband and I brought over an RV, an American RV, a narrow one,” We transported to Europe, we lived in it part of the summer and we drive around to different fairs in Paris and Milan and we look for products that are unusual and Americans haven’t seen.”

Another booth features items, like a musical nativity scene, handcrafted from olive wood from Bethlehem.

“We have nativity scenes, we have crosses, we have rosaries, we have ornaments, bells,” said Lamis Obeid, with Holy Land Gifts. “We have everything from Bethlehem Holy Land.”

The Christmas Village will feature entertainment, food and hot beverages. Across the street at Dillworth Plaza there are other shopping opportunities at the Made In Philadelphia Holiday Market.