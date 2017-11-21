Zeoli Show Log 11.21.17

By Rich Zeoli
3:05pm- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has called for an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Rep. John Conyers by several female staff members. 

3:45pm- Alabama Senatorial Candidate Judge Roy Moore continues to deny multiple sexual assault allegations.

4:05pm- Outside of the White House, President Trump took questions from the media, briefly addressing Judge Roy Moore, Rep. John Conyers, and Sen. Al Franken. 

4:25pm- CBS has decided to fire Charlie Rose following numerous allegations of sexual harassment. 

4:35pm- The U.S. Justice Department has decided to sue in an effort to prevent AT&T and Time Warner from merging. According to National Review Editor Andrew C. McCarthy, Donald Trump’s numerous criticisms of CNN may provide the President’s critics with legitimate arguments that the anti-trust suit is purely retaliatory. 

5:25pm- According to reports, the FBI is investigating payments made from Rep. Robert Brady to his 2012 Congressional opponent. 

 

