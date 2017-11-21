Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Becomes Best Selling Album Of 2017 In Just One Week

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – It took Taylor Swift just one week to sell more albums than any artist has all year.

Swift’s new album, “Reputation,” sold 1.22 million copies in its first week last week, according to Nielsen Music.

That makes “Reputation” the top selling album of 2017. It’s the best selling first week for any artist since Adele’s “25” debut two years ago.

This year’s previous top-selling album was Ed Sheeran’s “Divide,” which has so far sold roughly 931,000 units.

“Reputation” came up just short of Swift’s biggest first week, however. That distinction still belongs to her hit album, “1989,” which sold 1.29 million copies in its first week in 2014.

“Reputation” is Swift’s fourth consecutive album to sell more than a million copies in its first week. She is the only artist to have four different albums sell more than a million copies in a week since Nielsen Music started tracking album sales in 1991. It is also the tenth biggest debut week since Nielsen began tracking.

Swift had a big week, but it pales in comparison to the massive first week that Adele had in 2015, when the soul singer’s third album, “25,” sold an unprecedented 3.38 million copies.

Only Swift and Adele have sold a million copies of any album in a week since 2012.

Swift also announced tour dates for her “Reputation” stadium tour last week. Tour stops include the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

