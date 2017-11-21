Study: Stress Linked To Increased Risk Of Diabetes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new report from Scandinavia, stress not only has short term health issues but long-term health issues as well.
A 12 year study found that being bullied at work was associated with a 46 percent increased risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.
Exposure to workplace violence or threats of violence was linked with 26 percent rise in Type 2 diabetes.
This news is not that surprising, because recent reports have suggested that psychosocial issues at work, such as job insecurity and long working hours, have been associated with an increased risk of diabetes.
This was not a small study, it included over 45,000 men and women between the ages of 40-65 who did not have diabetes at the start of the study.