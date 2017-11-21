Stack Announces Lt. Governor Re-Election Bid

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Embattled Lt. Governor Mike Stack announced his bid for re-election Tuesday.

Still hanging over Lt. Governor Stack, a Philadelphia Democrat, is the controversy over alleged verbal abuse of state employees that led his boss, Governor Wolf, to cancel Stack’s state police detail and reduce staffing at the lieutenant governor’s residence.

As he announced his re-election bid, Stack referred to what has been a difficult year him and his family:

“But we’re emerging stronger and healthier and we are committed to make sure that everyone in Pennsylvania receives the same kind of support that we have received during our challenges,” he said.

Stack’s troubles have invited challengers to his re-election bid but the incumbent lieutenant governor says he thrives on competition.

He says he believes he has more statewide support for this campaign than he did when he ran four years ago.