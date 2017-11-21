Hundreds Gather To Remember Philly Teacher Killed In House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered on Tuesday night to celebrate the life of a beloved Philadelphia teacher killed in a house fire over the weekend.

Family, friends and students held a vigil on the 600 block of Renz Street in Roxborough where Sheila Hawkins home caught fire Sunday morning.

Hawkins daughter, son-in-law and grandson were inside the home at the time as well, but escaped.

She taught third grade at Shawmont Elementary School and had worked within the Philadelphia School District for 25 years.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of that fire.

