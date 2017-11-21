ATF: Remains Of Two Missing Victims Of West Chester Blaze Recovered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The remains of two missing residents have been recovered after a five-alarm fire ripped through a West Chester senior living facility last week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says the remains were found on Tuesday and transported from the scene by the Chester County Coroner.

On Monday, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced that four people were unaccounted for in the fire.

“This is a tragedy,” said Hogan. “We have four people unaccounted for and we’re not expecting good news.”

Efforts to locate the two remaining missing residents of the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester will continue Wednesday morning.

“The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of ATF are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. Their losses only strengthen our resolve to provide answers to them as a result of our investigation of this tragedy” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson.

The massive blaze tore through Barclay Friends last Thursday, injuring more than two-dozen people and displacing 133 residents.

Authorities have yet to identify the four missing residents, only saying that the missing included a married couple — an 89-year-old wife and 92-year-old husband, an 85-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.