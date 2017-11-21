Pressing Delete On ‘Net Neutrality’ As Head Of FCC Plans Repeal Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — More Obama-era regulations are heading to the shredder. The Federal Communications Commission is expected to do away with “net neutrality” rules that supporters argue are designed to keep the web free and open for all.

Calling the FCC’s 2015 decision that classified the Internet as a public utility a “mistake,” chairman Ajit Pai claims it has “depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks and deterred innovation.”

Under his proposal, he says “the federal government will stop micromanaging the Internet.”

Pai elaborated on his philosophy in a speech earlier this year.

“We need rules that focus on growth and infrastructure investment, rules that expand high-speed Internet access everywhere, rules that give Americans more online choice, faster speeds, and more innovation.”

Opponents say repealing net neutrality would allow companies like Comcast and Verizon to speed up, slow down, censor, or favor certain sites and services.

The FCC received a record number of public comments after the plan was outlined in the spring. One study found 98.5 percent were opposed to killing net neutrality.

Pai and his fellow Republicans are in the majority on the commission, which is expected to approve his proposal along party lines at their meeting on Dec. 14.