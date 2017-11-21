Police: Man Wanted For Robbing Family Dollar Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are looking for a man they say was involved in a Family Dollar robbery in West Oak Lane.
Police say the incident occurred 8 a.m. Saturday, when the suspect entered the Family Dollar at 1812 West Cheltenham Ave. and demanded money from an employee working at the register.
The suspect allegedly appeared like he was armed with a weapon, with his hand in his pocket. Police say he made off with $65 from the cash register. He was last seen heading east on Cheltenham Avenue.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 black male, in his 40s, heavy build, medium complexion and wearing a navy hooded jacket, and army fatigue pants.
Suspect In Custody Following Police Standoff In New Castle County
Police say if anyone spots the suspect, do not approach, but contact 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.