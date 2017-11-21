Paul Holmgren: ‘Cool If Flyers-Penguins On Field Of Super Bowl Champ’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will host to the Penguins outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.
Flyers president Paul Holmgren joined the 94WIP Midday Show to discuss the upcoming game, and had this interesting point to make about a possible a boost to the game.
The Eagles are 9-1 and are the current favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 52.
The Flyers faced the Penguins last February at Heinz Stadium, as Part 1 of the outdoor “Battle for Pennsylvania.” The game will be the Flyers fourth regular-season appearance outdoors.
Flyers Season Ticket members will receive first priority to purchase Stadium Series tickets and can place a deposit for the 18-19 season now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to guarantee access to the game.