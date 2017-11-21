Paul Holmgren: ‘Cool If Flyers-Penguins On Field Of Super Bowl Champ’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will host to the Penguins outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.

Flyers president Paul Holmgren joined the 94WIP Midday Show to discuss the upcoming game, and had this interesting point to make about a possible a boost to the game.

The Eagles are 9-1 and are the current favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 52.

The Flyers faced the Penguins last February at Heinz Stadium, as Part 1 of the outdoor “Battle for Pennsylvania.” The game will be the Flyers fourth regular-season appearance outdoors.

Flyers Season Ticket members will receive first priority to purchase Stadium Series tickets and can place a deposit for the 18-19 season now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to guarantee access to the game.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch